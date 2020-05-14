Murder suspect Vigilance Shighi, 29, who allegedly stabbed and killed her boyfriend, Edward Okello, will be held in police custody for 21 days.

The Makadara Law Courts allowed police to hold the accused to complete investigations into the incident.

According to a sworn affidavit, Shighi and Okello got into a disagreement whose cause is yet to established, with the suspect eventually stabbing the deceased several times on the lower abdomen with a kitchen knife.

Okello, an aeronautical engineer at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport(JKIA), then rushed out of the house calling out for help from neighbors who rushed him to Mama Lucy Hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

The incident was reported on May 9 at 8.30 pm by Stephen Orad, who was a neighbour of the deceased in Umoja, Nairobi.

The deceased had three sharp wounds on the chest and abdomen.

“I am yet to record comprehensive statements, take her for psychiatric assessment, conduct postmortem, forward murder weapon to government chemist as well as mobile phones for forensic analysis,” an officer told the court.

The suspect told Senior Resident Magistrate Lewis Gatheru that she only threw a cup at the deceased.

The matter will be mentioned on June 9.