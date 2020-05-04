Euticus Mola is a mental health advocate who runs an online men’s health platform dubbed Men Talk Health Kenya.

To create a space where I could share my experience as someone who once struggled with mental health and was diagnosed with anxiety and depression.

I learnt a lot through books and in therapy sessions, and I yearned for a place where I could openly talk about it all.

Once I started, I realised that there is a shortage of safe spaces that highlight men’s health issues in today’s society. I hope the platform will grow, both online and offline, to facilitate this.

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on our way of life and, by extent, our mental well-being.

At the moment, I am the only one running the platform and there is only so much I can do, but I use it to share knowledge that can help people cope better with the effects of the virus, and I also share accurate information about it.

2. What is the biggest problem that men face today? Is it feminism?

The problem is that emotional stoicism has for long been the greatest hallmark that defines masculinity.

It is not that men do not feel the full spectrum of human emotions, it’s just that we are socialised to hide this, and that can end up having an adverse effect on one’s mental wellbeing.

Feminism isn’t masculinity’s biggest problem. It shouldn’t be a problem, to begin with. The challenge is in redefining what it means to be a man today.

Society has evolved over the ages, and we have seen a massive shift in areas such as job opportunities. While feminism has given women a platform to become more vocal about their issues, masculinity has retained its traditional definition.

3. How are you keeping your mental health in check during this time?

It hasn’t been easy, but having the right tools helps when trying to maintain a healthy mental state.

A few things that help me include being aware of my feelings and situations, being mindful of the information I read and share, engaging in activities that keep me active such as exercising, playing music and keeping in touch with my family and friends.

4. Tell me a little bit about Beershara…

It was a blog created to shine a spotlight on the alcohol industry and the country’s drinking culture. We formed that name by joining the words beer and “biashara”, which is the Kiswahili word for business.

If the opportunity arises, I might go back to that kind of blogging but with a better understanding of the topic and not ignoring the effects of alcoholism.

5. What’s the last song you learnt how to play on the guitar?

Polycarp from Sauti Sol posted a video on his Instagram of him and Bien doing an acoustic cover of “Brighter Days”, and that’s what I’ve been trying to play.