Nadia Mukami has instituted legal action against one Stella Njagi alias Stella Bella, whom the singer is accusing of putting up a defamatory post on Facebook with the aim of tarnishing her reputation.

The singer’s management, Seven Creative Hub, on Monday said they had reported the matter to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and detectives are following up to ensure the culprit is apprehended.

Nadia also took to social media yesterday to share a picture of her meeting with DCI boss George Kinoti at the CID headquarters.

While Nadia did not reveal much on social media, her management claimed Stella Bella has been cyberbullying the singer on different social media platforms.

“The management of Nadia Mukami, Sevens Creative Hub, are deeply shocked at the defamatory Facebook post authored by Stella Njagi who goes by the name Stella Bella on Facebook. This defamatory post meant to besmirch the reputation of Nadia Mukami posted on Sunday 26th April 2020 at 9 pm, The post bears untrue statements and insults meant to injure the reputation of Nadia Mukami who has always kept a clean track record in all her business and person dealing with individual and organizations,” a statement reads in part.

Seven Creative Hub adds that Stella Bella released Nadia’s phone number to the public, subjecting her to increased bullying, unwarranted sexual advances and explicit messages from strangers.

We, therefore, demand that the said post be pulled down in the next 2 hours and a video apology to Nadia Mukami be issued by Stella Bella. Should Stellaa Njaagi fail to pull down the post and apologize, we shall institute civil legal action proceeding against her,” the statement dated April 27 adds.