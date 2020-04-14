An all-out war between comrades and alumni of Mount Kenya and JKUAT Universities broke out on Twitter Monday.
Not ones to let their respective varsities down, at least in mindless extracurricular activities such as a Twitter war, the comrades came up with creative and humorous memes and tweets to banter each other, swearing that they are in the better higher learning institution.
With over 4,600 tweets in about 4 hours via the hashtag #MKUvsJKUAT, this is one ‘Twar’ that KOT needed to lighten up the end of a rather dull Easter holiday.
Here are some of the funniest memes and tweets from the war that proved too difficult to settle. The jury is still out.
When I hear someone mention JKUAT. This is definately what I think of.. #MKUvsJKUAT pic.twitter.com/lM778dmcIN
— EMBA JUJU💥 (@savedartheist) April 13, 2020
UON comrades enjoying how two upgraded high schools tear each other apart#MKUvsJKUAT pic.twitter.com/KXlmzkwmf6
— SON OF MY DAD (@Ronkev_) April 13, 2020
MKU graduates realizing they have been conned after studying useless degrees for 4 years #MKUvsJKUAT pic.twitter.com/bi8OvimYLx
— Matuvi 🇰🇪 (@MaryMatuvi) April 13, 2020
JKUAT students after using all their fees to smoke 😂 #MKUvsJKUAT pic.twitter.com/KtqGAJ4hWi
— Davy Kengabi🇰🇪 (@DavidKengabi) April 13, 2020
4th year Students from (MKU) Mama Kamau University, Department of Food and nutrition presenting there samples to the Dean for assessment #MKUvsJKUAT pic.twitter.com/QYlAOKZ3mV
— O N W O N G ‘ A (@onwonga_69) April 13, 2020
Comrades from JKUAT(Innovation hub) are only allowed to argue with Comrades from Oxford, Cambridge and Yale universities. Arguing with Confused MKU keg fuelled Comrades is an abomination.#MKUvsJKUAT
— Emmanuel Abuoga ( Manucho) (@GeneralManucho) April 13, 2020
Dad, what is valentine?
Son, i don’t know i was in jkuat😢😢#MKUvsJKUAT#HBSomalianBae#siaya
— Daktari Mgonjwa (@MgonjwaDaktari) April 13, 2020
A certificate student from MKU can lecture post graduate comrades in JuAKali university #MKUVSJKUAT
— Komrade ogutu (@OgutuKomrade) April 13, 2020
Mmesema Alumni plaza inaeza lisha JKUAT Five years Keg bills inclusive #MKUVSJKUAT
— Komrade ogutu (@OgutuKomrade) April 13, 2020
I will speak for JKUAT and say we wont argue with people who are protected by animal rights🥴 #MKUvsJKUAT
— ℕ𝕕𝕦𝕣𝕦 𝕫𝕒 𝔾𝕦𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕨𝕠𝕣𝕜 (@guessworkCEO) April 13, 2020
😁😁😁😁Simple words to describe a Jkuat Student#MKUvsJKUAT pic.twitter.com/fWVE6TXT0q
— James Gachigua🇰🇪© (@JAMESGACHIGUA3) April 13, 2020
A rare picture of Jkuat students wakiiva😁😁😁iende chain😁🙌#MKUvsJKUAT pic.twitter.com/t6CTktunMU
— James Gachigua🇰🇪© (@JAMESGACHIGUA3) April 13, 2020
If you are a student from @DiscoverJKUAT and you are found engaging in #MKUvsJKUAT, you are hereby suspended from the institution! We only argue with our equals and don’t give apologies. pic.twitter.com/ZSH7LyaGc8
— Ruiru Benard (@Ruiru_benard) April 13, 2020
Ku and uon comrades right now #MKUvsJKUAT pic.twitter.com/kVBxFcqQrK
— Nelson Cheruiyot🇰🇪 (@Nelson_Cherry45) April 13, 2020
How KU slayqueens are watching the war between two upgraded high skuls😅#MKUvsJKUAT pic.twitter.com/Wlz3fR1zVf
— Maggie (@Maggie51678240) April 13, 2020
UON Observing amateur tweeter war between #MKUvsJKUAT pic.twitter.com/95sWnAHCYR
— Hope-Of-Kadiju (@FrankGanda) April 13, 2020
Rare pic of a JKUAT comrade pic.twitter.com/lpwh6krDuN
— Watch KE🇰🇪 (@Faithmwenih) April 13, 2020
A house party at Mku main. #MKUvsJKUAT pic.twitter.com/fIVF6nyfcA
— Komrade Maestro. (@KweniMongare) April 13, 2020
A rare picture of JKUAT student from Kisii entering Nairobi from Banana nation 😂😂😂 #MKUvsJKUAT pic.twitter.com/zm2vakEyBE
— Rainey Tamsin 🌷 (@RaineyTamsin) April 13, 2020
Jkuat students watching the show knowing how it will end #MKUvsJKUAT pic.twitter.com/OfU7itdx2f
— Thê Đüđê 🇰🇪🇰🇪 (@iandunkan26) April 13, 2020
KEmu students watching from a distance knowing their “watiaji” student leaders will report them 😂😂#MKUvsJKUAT pic.twitter.com/UazrShmaT1
— WEED🌿 is a grocery too🇰🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪🇪 (@weedilicious26) April 13, 2020
A rare picture of an Mku student when invited for a one day sleep over #MKUvsJKUAT pic.twitter.com/7uYgIy1PNc
— Thê Đüđê 🇰🇪🇰🇪 (@iandunkan26) April 13, 2020
MKU student council leader addressing Twitter DCI. #MKUvsJKUAT pic.twitter.com/rgJVSBLLbR
— Kelly Ken Rodgers Odinga ™ (@rodgersodinga_) April 13, 2020
Jkuat school of engineering
😁🙌#MKUvsJKUAT pic.twitter.com/nXCbai21LW
— James Gachigua🇰🇪© (@JAMESGACHIGUA3) April 13, 2020
Dem wa JKUAT ready for lecture #MKUvsJKUAT pic.twitter.com/9Do96HzG5f
— Thanos the GOAT (@seanclinton5) April 13, 2020
MKU comrades after hearing their degrees aint shit since the institution is a family business #MKUvsJKUAT pic.twitter.com/uj6vR57IcY
— Roy (@Roy_GOAT) April 13, 2020
It’s getting serious at jujaboys
Rescue team hoiyeeee#MKUvsJKUAT pic.twitter.com/2ETg7TatE7
— James Gachigua🇰🇪© (@JAMESGACHIGUA3) April 13, 2020
#MKUvsJKUAT….. MKU studentswhen the employer demands genuine and quality degrees in a job interview…. pic.twitter.com/OmJDhZhQ9v
— Junior Counsel 001 (@B13Kiptoo) April 13, 2020
When you tell your villagers that umejoin JKUAT after Umefanyiwa Harambee😂😂😂😂😂#MKUvsJKUAT pic.twitter.com/GBN5yuzvo1
— JALUO👌 MOJA☝☝ (@Omondi_KevinO) April 13, 2020
#MKUvsJKUAT how other universities are enjoying the battle pic.twitter.com/KVFq1mgVEZ
— Vic Isadia KE (@Victor_isadia) April 13, 2020
#MKUvsJKUAT.. Students at MKU taking breakfast pic.twitter.com/L2MPD7Frjk
— Elusha (@FrMachila) April 13, 2020
😁😁😁😁Simple words to describe a Jkuat Student#MKUvsJKUAT pic.twitter.com/fWVE6TXT0q
— James Gachigua🇰🇪© (@JAMESGACHIGUA3) April 13, 2020
Mku comrades after realizing JKUAT comrades aren’t interested in their silly war 😂😂😂😂#MKUvsJKUAT pic.twitter.com/T2BHACF5Xd
— Enok_KE🇰🇪🇰🇪 (@Enok_Mokua) April 13, 2020
Jkuat😂 comrades after realizing they can/will never win over Mku pic.twitter.com/I3NHd1GDWE
— ITS MISS VEE💟 (@missvee_viola) April 13, 2020
A picture of MKU female student being grilled in Senate meeting after being caught in Men’s Hotel by watchman. #MKUvsJKUAT pic.twitter.com/tYtvGfMYLd
— Kelly Ken Rodgers Odinga ™ (@rodgersodinga_) April 13, 2020
Meanwhile a Jkuat student spotted heading back to the hostel after classes #MKUvsJKUAT pic.twitter.com/zJMYacEMAR
— Hillary Alele (@alelehillary) April 13, 2020
#MKUvsJKUAT
JKUAT student after three months in the university pic.twitter.com/QJnfns9o78
— C.bthagodmc (@bthagodmc) April 13, 2020
When you realize the whole mku is equivalent to SPA building in jkuat. #MKUvsJKUAT pic.twitter.com/ktHv2Wnovy
— Kenyan Dollar (@KenyanDollar) April 13, 2020
JKUAT students of engineering.. during Field work #MKUvsJKUAT pic.twitter.com/YV6LZVzbos
— Josh (@joshriuki) April 13, 2020
#MKUvsJKUAT pic.twitter.com/wUlYBl3h6I
— Empress Lilly 💋 (@EmpressLilly1) April 13, 2020
A rare picture of MKU final year student at JKUAT swimming pool #MKUvsJKUAT pic.twitter.com/N08iOkzBHn
— Jonathan Echukut (@EchukutJonathan) April 13, 2020
A graduate of JKUAT from the college of health sciences researching on Covid19 #MKUvsJKUAT pic.twitter.com/jv5jMatPKb
— Shukri_254🇰🇪 (@Mohael4) April 13, 2020
The list is clear and to MKU please next time if you want to trend be creative and innovative enough😹 design something that that can help the society si ati kila time mku ikitrend is either ooh Useless degrees ooh fake courses etc😂😂#MKUvsJKUAT pic.twitter.com/eyERel7e0t
— Sir. Kepler (@Otyshaddy1) April 13, 2020