An all-out war between comrades and alumni of Mount Kenya and JKUAT Universities broke out on Twitter Monday.

Not ones to let their respective varsities down, at least in mindless extracurricular activities such as a Twitter war, the comrades came up with creative and humorous memes and tweets to banter each other, swearing that they are in the better higher learning institution.

With over 4,600 tweets in about 4 hours via the hashtag #MKUvsJKUAT, this is one ‘Twar’ that KOT needed to lighten up the end of a rather dull Easter holiday.

Here are some of the funniest memes and tweets from the war that proved too difficult to settle. The jury is still out.

When I hear someone mention JKUAT. This is definately what I think of.. #MKUvsJKUAT pic.twitter.com/lM778dmcIN — EMBA JUJU💥 (@savedartheist) April 13, 2020

UON comrades enjoying how two upgraded high schools tear each other apart#MKUvsJKUAT pic.twitter.com/KXlmzkwmf6 — SON OF MY DAD (@Ronkev_) April 13, 2020

MKU graduates realizing they have been conned after studying useless degrees for 4 years #MKUvsJKUAT pic.twitter.com/bi8OvimYLx — Matuvi 🇰🇪 (@MaryMatuvi) April 13, 2020

JKUAT students after using all their fees to smoke 😂 #MKUvsJKUAT pic.twitter.com/KtqGAJ4hWi — Davy Kengabi🇰🇪 (@DavidKengabi) April 13, 2020

4th year Students from (MKU) Mama Kamau University, Department of Food and nutrition presenting there samples to the Dean for assessment #MKUvsJKUAT pic.twitter.com/QYlAOKZ3mV — O N W O N G ‘ A (@onwonga_69) April 13, 2020

Comrades from JKUAT(Innovation hub) are only allowed to argue with Comrades from Oxford, Cambridge and Yale universities. Arguing with Confused MKU keg fuelled Comrades is an abomination.#MKUvsJKUAT — Emmanuel Abuoga ( Manucho) (@GeneralManucho) April 13, 2020

A certificate student from MKU can lecture post graduate comrades in JuAKali university #MKUVSJKUAT — Komrade ogutu (@OgutuKomrade) April 13, 2020

Mmesema Alumni plaza inaeza lisha JKUAT Five years Keg bills inclusive #MKUVSJKUAT — Komrade ogutu (@OgutuKomrade) April 13, 2020

I will speak for JKUAT and say we wont argue with people who are protected by animal rights🥴 #MKUvsJKUAT — ℕ𝕕𝕦𝕣𝕦 𝕫𝕒 𝔾𝕦𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕨𝕠𝕣𝕜 (@guessworkCEO) April 13, 2020

If you are a student from @DiscoverJKUAT and you are found engaging in #MKUvsJKUAT, you are hereby suspended from the institution! We only argue with our equals and don’t give apologies. pic.twitter.com/ZSH7LyaGc8 — Ruiru Benard (@Ruiru_benard) April 13, 2020

How KU slayqueens are watching the war between two upgraded high skuls😅#MKUvsJKUAT pic.twitter.com/Wlz3fR1zVf — Maggie (@Maggie51678240) April 13, 2020

A rare picture of JKUAT student from Kisii entering Nairobi from Banana nation 😂😂😂 #MKUvsJKUAT pic.twitter.com/zm2vakEyBE — Rainey Tamsin 🌷 (@RaineyTamsin) April 13, 2020

Jkuat students watching the show knowing how it will end #MKUvsJKUAT pic.twitter.com/OfU7itdx2f — Thê Đüđê 🇰🇪🇰🇪 (@iandunkan26) April 13, 2020

KEmu students watching from a distance knowing their “watiaji” student leaders will report them 😂😂#MKUvsJKUAT pic.twitter.com/UazrShmaT1 — WEED🌿 is a grocery too🇰🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪🇪 (@weedilicious26) April 13, 2020

A rare picture of an Mku student when invited for a one day sleep over #MKUvsJKUAT pic.twitter.com/7uYgIy1PNc — Thê Đüđê 🇰🇪🇰🇪 (@iandunkan26) April 13, 2020

MKU student council leader addressing Twitter DCI. #MKUvsJKUAT pic.twitter.com/rgJVSBLLbR — Kelly Ken Rodgers Odinga ™ (@rodgersodinga_) April 13, 2020

Dem wa JKUAT ready for lecture #MKUvsJKUAT pic.twitter.com/9Do96HzG5f — Thanos the GOAT (@seanclinton5) April 13, 2020

MKU comrades after hearing their degrees aint shit since the institution is a family business #MKUvsJKUAT pic.twitter.com/uj6vR57IcY — Roy (@Roy_GOAT) April 13, 2020

It’s getting serious at jujaboys

Rescue team hoiyeeee#MKUvsJKUAT pic.twitter.com/2ETg7TatE7 — James Gachigua🇰🇪© (@JAMESGACHIGUA3) April 13, 2020

#MKUvsJKUAT….. MKU studentswhen the employer demands genuine and quality degrees in a job interview…. pic.twitter.com/OmJDhZhQ9v — Junior Counsel 001 (@B13Kiptoo) April 13, 2020

When you tell your villagers that umejoin JKUAT after Umefanyiwa Harambee😂😂😂😂😂#MKUvsJKUAT pic.twitter.com/GBN5yuzvo1 — JALUO👌 MOJA☝☝ (@Omondi_KevinO) April 13, 2020

#MKUvsJKUAT how other universities are enjoying the battle pic.twitter.com/KVFq1mgVEZ — Vic Isadia KE (@Victor_isadia) April 13, 2020

Mku comrades after realizing JKUAT comrades aren’t interested in their silly war 😂😂😂😂#MKUvsJKUAT pic.twitter.com/T2BHACF5Xd — Enok_KE🇰🇪🇰🇪 (@Enok_Mokua) April 13, 2020

#MKUvsJKUAT Jkuat😂 comrades after realizing they can/will never win over Mku pic.twitter.com/I3NHd1GDWE — ITS MISS VEE💟 (@missvee_viola) April 13, 2020

A picture of MKU female student being grilled in Senate meeting after being caught in Men’s Hotel by watchman. #MKUvsJKUAT pic.twitter.com/tYtvGfMYLd — Kelly Ken Rodgers Odinga ™ (@rodgersodinga_) April 13, 2020

Meanwhile a Jkuat student spotted heading back to the hostel after classes #MKUvsJKUAT pic.twitter.com/zJMYacEMAR — Hillary Alele (@alelehillary) April 13, 2020

#MKUvsJKUAT

JKUAT student after three months in the university pic.twitter.com/QJnfns9o78 — C.bthagodmc (@bthagodmc) April 13, 2020

When you realize the whole mku is equivalent to SPA building in jkuat. #MKUvsJKUAT pic.twitter.com/ktHv2Wnovy — Kenyan Dollar (@KenyanDollar) April 13, 2020

A rare picture of MKU final year student at JKUAT swimming pool #MKUvsJKUAT pic.twitter.com/N08iOkzBHn — Jonathan Echukut (@EchukutJonathan) April 13, 2020

A graduate of JKUAT from the college of health sciences researching on Covid19 #MKUvsJKUAT pic.twitter.com/jv5jMatPKb — Shukri_254🇰🇪 (@Mohael4) April 13, 2020