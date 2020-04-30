Equity Group Foundation (EGF), with support from the Mastercard Foundation, has donated Ksh 1.1 billion to provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to medical staff in public hospitals in Kenya.

The funding includes a donation of Ksh 300 million from the family of Equity Group Chief Executive Officer Dr. James Mwangi.

Mastercard Foundation contributed Ksh500 million while Equity Bank pledged another Ksh300 million.

Dr. Mwangi announced the commitment Wednesday saying EGF will work in partnership with the Ministry of Health and the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund in this initiative.

“It started when my attention was drawn to a group of students and doctors who were raising funds for PPE’s for young post-graduate students especially in Kenyatta National and Referral Hospital (KNH),” said Dr. Mwangi.

“When I shared the need with my family, a robust discussion revealed the urgency to holistically address the issue as it was not prudent to provide the PPEs to students without also focusing on the plight of the doctors, nurses, clinical officers, and medical staff.”

Mwangi, who is a member of Kenya’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund Board, added that a steering committee comprised of medical professionals had been formed to help structure the initiative.

The seven-member committee will coordinate the implementation of the initiative to ensure availability of PPE’s across the country and will help to scale up a mental wellness support system for medical staff initiated by the Kenya Medical Association (KMA).

“We recognize that none of us can be safe as long as one of us is unsafe. We will endeavor to continue with our engagement and mobilization of our partners to extend our partnership towards procurement of diagnostic kits. We believe that there is a chance for every Kenyan to get the support they require to overcome the COVID-19 infection,” said Mwangi.