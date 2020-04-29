Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Bishop David Kodia has told the Kenyan taxman, KRA, not to expect any Pay As You Earn (PAYE) revenue from faith-based organisations.

The Bondo ACK Diocese Bishop said church employees have been forced to go on unpaid leave and there is no cash flow into church coffers as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Most of our people are out of jobs. As a church, we depend on our congregations for every single cent, including the money we remit to KRA. Let it be known that our clergy are at home observing the stay at home policy,” he said.

“Our Christians no longer meet even at the cell groups’ level. There’s a total breakdown of connectivity between Christians and their clergy,” he added.

“KRA should know that it will not get a single cent from most churches in form of PAYE for as long as the situation remains as it is.”

According to the clergyman, the Diocese with 60 employees remits Sh200,000 every month to KRA as PAYE.

Prof Kodia also lauded the government for its efforts in combating the pandemic.

“I wish to take this opportunity to applaud the government’s efforts in controlling the spread of Covid-19. The measures so far taken have by and large reduced the level of exposure to a noticeable level and this is commendable,” he said.

Bishop Kodia also applauded Kenyans and corporations have contributed towards the Covid-19 emergency fund.

“Together we can make a meaningful change in our attitude as well as approach to the disease,” he said.

The Bishop also called on the government to settle charges for the treatment of Covid-19 for all Kenyan patients.

“There should be no more debate about this. Even the people who are sent to prisons are taken care of by the government that pays for their expenses,” he said.