ODM Party leader Raila Odinga on Sunday left Kenya for the US where he has been invited together with President Kenyatta to speak about their handshake.

The former Prime Minister jetted out for the National Prayer Breakfast shortly before 6 pm, his spokesperson Dennis Onyango said in a statement to newsrooms.

Odinga is scheduled to hold a Roundtable meeting with African Ambassadors in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, February 4 ahead of the National Prayer Breakfast to be held on February 6th, 2020.

The African Union envoy for Infrastructure Development in Africa is expected to brief the African ambassadors on the Continent’s Infrastructure and continental trade agenda.

On 5th February 2020, Raila and Uhuru will speak at the International Luncheon on reconciliation, organised by the US National Prayer breakfast team.

They are set to talk about their historic March 9th, 2018 unity pact and will deliver their speeches from 12.30 pm. US President Trump and First Lady Melania will be the guests of honor for the event.

“As the keynote speakers for the lunch, we would like to ask you to share your personal journey of faith and reconciliation,” reads the invitation letter from US Congress’ National Prayer Breakfast co-chairs, John Moolenaar and Thomas R. Suozzi.

The ODM leader will later attend the African Senate Dinner hosted for Heads of State from Africa and Africa delegation by the Prayer Breakfast team.