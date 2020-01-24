NYS scandal suspect, Phyllis Njeri, on Thursday, January 23 made an impassioned plea at Milimani Law Courts after the court failed to lift an order freezing her bank accounts.

The court ordered Ngirita to wait for another 17 days before a ruling on whether she will be allowed to withdraw Ksh 800,000 from her KCB account.

Njeri, through her lawyer Evans Ondieki, had applied for permission to withdraw the amount, saying it was for paying her son’s school fees.

She claimed that she owes her son’s school, Pembroke House School in Gilgil, up to Ksh3.4 million in unpaid fees, therefore, keeping him out of class for two terms.

“Even if I am a suspect in the scandal, my child is not part of the accusation and should not be suffering. I want the government to establish who stole the money because it wasn’t the Ngirita’s family.

“They claim that we stole Ksh9 billion but my account doesn’t have such amounts of money. How would I be having Ksh9 billion and fail to educate my own child? The court has ordered me to stay with the kid at home until February and the child has not been in school for the last two terms,” lamented Ngirita.

Watch the video courtesy of K24 TV.