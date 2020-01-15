News anchor Lulu Hassan says working alongside her husband Rashid Abdalla puts their marriage under scrutiny by the public.

In an interview with Millard Ayo while in Tanzania, Lulu said despite maintaining high levels of professionalism while anchoring news, people watch to see if they have marital issues through their body language on the screen.

“Changamoto zipo maanake wakati tunaposoma habari, kila mtu anawaangalia na jicho la tatu kutaka kujua kweli hawa leo wamekosana? Unajua kuna wakati mwingine tunasoma habari za huzuni back to back huwezi smile wakati huo, sasa unapata mtu anasema kweli leo hawajapatana, wamekosana? Ratiba yetu ni tofauti na mbali na kwamba Jumamosi na Jumapili tuko pamoja studio but during the week huwa hatuko pamoja,” said Lulu Hassan.

The dynamic Citizen TV duo became the first couple to anchor news together on mainstream media, making history in the Kenyan media industry.

On his part, Rashi Abdalla said working alongside his wife was fulfilling and fun because she is his best friend.