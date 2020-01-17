In case you were wondering, Lillian Muli and her infamous community husband Jared Ombongi Nevaton are still man and wife.

This was confirmed by the media personality on Wednesday when she responded to an internet troll who insinuated that all is not well in paradise.

In an IG post, Muli had uploaded a meme that reads: “#2020 Tumeamua Bibi akileta Kichwa usimchape, mpandishe cheo awe Bibi Mkubwa #Endyearmensconfrnce”.

She captioned it: “Haiya! I wanna hear your thoughts priss? Will you maintain shallap?(will you shutup?)… As for me, kaba gue(I’d rather die)…”

One IG user, identified Ben Kenyan1, commented under the post: “Kwani Ombongi amekuwa ex. Hawa Wakamba”

This forced Muli to respond, declaring that Jared will always be her husband.

“@BenKenyan1 … No! he is and always will be my husband… In fact, nowadays I live in Kisii,” reads Muli’s reply.