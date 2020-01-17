A 16-year-old girl in Baringo County took her own life Wednesday after killing her 6-month-old baby.

Lucy Chelimo, a Form three student at Kapkiamo Secondary School, allegedly killed the infant boy after her mother declined to look after the child while she continues with her education.

Witnesses claimed the baby was conspicuously missing on Monday. Upon inquiry by neighbours, Chelimo claimed she had taken the boy to his father.

Unconvinced by her explanation, the area chief is said to have visited her in school for further questioning on the baby’s whereabouts.

However, the learner committed suicide at around 5 am by hanging herself from a tree outside their compound, Citizen TV reports.

Neighbours reportedly blamed the girl’s mother for refusing to take care of the baby to allow her to focus on her studies.

Police arrived at the scene and exhumed the body of the baby which was buried in a shallow grave a few meters away from the compound before bringing down the girl’s body and transferring it to the Kabarnet mortuary.