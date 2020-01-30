Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu on Wednesday became the first governor in Kenya to be removed from office by an act of impeachment.

While other governors have been impeached before, Baba yao became the first to have his impeachment approved by Senate.

It was clear for the last several months that politics would play a big role on whether Waititu goes home or not.

Senators (and MPs too) are not known to be very morally upright, in that they would do the right thing based on the evidence. In fact a good number of those in the house are themselves incredibly corrupt.

However, changing dynamics in the political landscape meant Waititu was not in a good place. He long lost favour with President Uhuru after aligning himself with Deputy President William Ruto and the ‘Tanga Tanga’ bandwagon.

Uhuru has in recent weeks become ruthless to those who oppose his BBI initiative, and despite Waititu’s attempts to gain back the president’s favour, the die was already cast.

Come impeachment trial day, not even Waititu’s unusually decent command of English could sway the senate.

Senators, as expected, voted along BBI and Tanga Tanga lines.

Only 11 members voted to acquit, namely;

Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet)

Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho)

Christopher Langat (Bomet)

Susan Kihika (Nakuru)

Samson Cherargei (Nandi)

Hargura Godana (Marsabit)

Anwar Oloitiptip (Lamu)

Mithika Linturi (Meru)

John Kinyua (Laikipia)

Moses Wetangula (Bungoma)

Millicent Omanga (nominated)

Following the exercise, deputy governor James Nyoro will take over duties of Kiambu governor until 2022.