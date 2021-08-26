The prominent Odinga clan has welcomed a new member into the family.

This is after Raila’s son Odinga Jnr and his wife Yvonne Wambui Kibukosya were blessed with a child on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. It was a double celebration for the political family as Wambui Kibukosya delivered the newborn on Ida Odinga’s 71st birthday.

The wife of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga could not hide her delight as she took to social media to celebrate.

“Wow, it was a special day. I thank you all for the warm birthday wishes and, most of all, I thank God for seeing me through over the years. It was a double treat for me as another grandchild was born into our family yesterday, an awesome birthday gift! I thank God once again,” Ida tweeted on Wednesday.

While announcing the arrival of the newborn, Raila Junior was equally elated to be a father once more.

“She gave my mum the best birthday present in the world. Yvonne, thank you God bless you. Love you so much!” Jnr tweeted.

While the family is yet to disclose the baby’s gender, our sources tell us it is a baby boy. If true, he would be Raila Junior’s second son and Odinga’s fifth grandchild.

The ODM leader’s first grandson, born to the late Fidel Odinga is called Allay Odinga. Rosemary Odinga has two daughters

Raila Jnr and Yvonne have been married since 2011. In the early years of their decade-long marriage, the couple struggled to conceive.

“I hope she (Yvonne) will allow me to disclose this. We had been married for a long time and we weren’t able to get a child in the very first years. We struggled for a very long time for about four, five years and eventually, God blessed us with our firstborn,” Raila said in a 2019 interview.