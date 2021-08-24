A man was on Monday charged with raping a university student after giving her a lift in his car.

Ibrahim Malukani Hamisi, 34, allegedly committed the offence on July 25, 2021, at the Ridgeview hotel in Nairobi.

According to a police report, the victim who is a student at Nazarene University in Nairobi was at The Loft nightclub in Garden estate off Thika road where they were celebrating a friend’s graduation.

“Around midnight, her friends left her behind and she became intoxicated with drinks,” the police report added.

As she was trying to find a taxi, a man at the club offered her a lift to Outering Road where he claimed he lived too.

The complainant remembered boarding a blue Toyota vehicle, During the drive, she noticed the man driving to Nairobi CBD within Koja area instead of taking her to Outering Road.

The court heard that the 25-year-old student tried to alight from the car but the accused punched her as two other men who were in the vehicle alighted.

After the assault, the woman fell unconscious and regained consciousness as the accused was undressing her.

She screamed but the accused punched her face and she sustained injuries on her eye and mouth. He also strangled her to stop her from screaming.

“When the complainant regained her senses after the blows, she realized she was in a hotel room. She grabbed her clothes and tried to run away but the accused blocked her. She managed to escape and ran downstairs,” read the report.

A security lady at the hotel helped her get a taxi home. She also noticed the suspect’s vehicle parked outside the hotel.

The matter was reported at the Central police station and investigations commenced. CCTV footage obtained from Loft restaurant and Ridge View hotel assisted police in tracing the accused Ibrahim Malukani Hamisi.

Police established that he was a staff at Classic Coach along Duruma road where he was arrested.

Ibrahim appeared before Nairobi Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi and pleaded not guilty to three counts of rape, committing an indecent act with an adult, and assault causing grievous bodily harm.

He was released on a cash bail of Sh300, 000 or bond of Sh500,000.