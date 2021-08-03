Senator Kipchumba Murkomen says Deputy President William Ruto is not to blame for the failures of the Jubilee government in the ruling party’s second term.

The Elgeyo Marakwet Senator spoke on Spice FM Monday, saying Ruto has not been part of the government in the last four years.

According to Murkomen, Raila assumed Ruto’s position following his handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Can you blame William Ruto for what happened for the last four years? He is not part of this administration. He’s there de facto, but the real Deputy President is Raila Odinga,” Murkomen stated.

The lawmaker also clarified the much-talked-about bottom-up economics, dismissing reports that the approach is about giving out cash handouts.

“That’s not the truth. The truth is that we want to have a financial model at the low level either through table banking to ensure that those table banking groups aiding hustlers are properly structured and accommodated in our leader framework.

“This is to ensure that people access capital and Saccos are given proper recognition and lesser regulation because some of them operate purely like banks. They must go back where Saccos started so they can aid people at the local level,” Murkomen added.

The senator explained that the plan is to take interventions to the grassroots instead of assisting corporations to grow, for the economy to grow.

“We take interventions directly at the bottom so that through that we have more people who are going to contribute to the economy, we have more people who bake the cake and therefore more people who are going to pay taxes to assist our country to grow,” Murkomen said.

The President is revenging on his Deputy because of Kiambaa loss.What happened to fair play?The President has blocked the DP from performing his official duties&now he is blocking him from his private engagements. This is a ridiculous show of deep sense of insecurity&tactlessness — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) August 2, 2021