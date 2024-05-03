MPs Greenlight Motion for Removal of CS Mithika Linturi

The National Assembly approved a motion to dismiss Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi on Thursday.

Lawmakers voted to form a select committee to investigate the conduct of the underfire Minister, with a total of 149 MPs endorsing the motion, while 36 opposed it. Three MPs abstained from voting.

In yesterday’s special debate, a third of the 349 members needed to vote for the impeachment to advance, amounting to 116 members.

An 11-member select committee will now be formed and tasked with reporting on the allegations against the CS within 10 days. It will comprise six members from the majority side, represented by Kenya Kwanza, four from the minority side, and one from the Jubilee party.

The appointed members of the committee may need to convene early next week to deliberate on the matter. The House is scheduled to begin a month-long recess starting today.

If the allegations against CS Linturi are unfounded, no further action will be taken.

However, if the committee substantiates the allegations, the CS will be allowed to defend himself against the charges. Following this, the House will vote to either approve or reject the resolution.

