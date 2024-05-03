Kenyans Rank CS Linturi as Worst Performer in Ruto’s Cabinet

As if facing imminent impeachment wasn’t enough, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi ranks as the worst-performing minister in President William Ruto’s handpicked cabinet.

A new survey by Trends and Insights For Africa (TIFA) reveals that CS Linturi scored an E grade, representing a mere 25 percent approval rating.

Just above Linturi, Water, Sanitation, and Irrigation CS Zachary Njeru received a slightly better rating, managing an average of D minus, or 27 percent.

Among the bottom five Cabinet secretaries, Energy CS Davis Chirchir ranked fifth-last with a 33 percent (D minus) rating, followed by Labour and Social Protection counterpart Florence Bore with 31 percent (D minus), and Rebecca Miano, CS for the Ministry of Investment, Trade, and Industry, who garnered 27 percent.

On the brighter side, TIFA’s report highlights Interior CS Kithure Kindiki as the best-performing minister, boasting an impressive 68 percent approval rating (B Grade).

Following Kindiki closely is Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, also serving as Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, with an overall rating of 59 percent (C plus).

Rounding up the top five are Youth, Sports, and the Arts CS Ababu Namwamba, and ICT and Digital Economy CS Eliud Owalo, both with 59 percent, and Defence CS Aden Duale, who managed a C plain grade of 50 percent.

The poll, conducted through telephone interviews with 2,912 respondents across Kenya between April 27 and April 29, assessed ministers based on awareness, trust, visibility, and performance.