The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) Limited has announced an interruption of water supply in a section of estates within Nairobi.

In a public notice on Tuesday, NCWSC Managing Director Engineer Nahashon Muguna said water shut down will start from Wednesday at 6 pm and end on Friday at 6 am.

The shutdown will affect customers served from the Dagoretti and Uthiru reservoirs.

“We would like to inform our customers that there will be an interruption of water supply for customers served from Uthiru and Dagoretti Reservoirs due to scheduled shut down of the Dagoretti and Uthiru pumps at Kabete Water Works Pumping Station,” Muguna stated.

“This shut down will facilitate installation of suction mains and delivery headers for Dagoretti and Uthiru pumps at Kabete Pumping Station and commissioning of two new pumps to boost water from Kabete reservoirs to Uthiru Reservoir.”

This comes as the company prepares to pipe more water to Karen and other areas through the Kabete-Uthiru-Karen pipeline when the Northern Collector Tunnel water project is completed this December.

Here’s a list of the estates to be affected: