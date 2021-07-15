Veteran Kenyan lawyer John Khaminwa has offered a helping hand to the fugitive cop Caroline Kangogo on the condition that she surrenders.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has tasked the experienced Senior Counsel with seeking court orders to stop police from arresting corporal Kangogo.

“I urge her to turn herself into our law firm (Khaminwa Law firm) as we are ready and willing to represent her. It is in her best interest that she should receive the full protection of the law assisted by the Law Society of Kenya and by our law firm,” Khaminwa said.

Another condition the lawyer has attached to his offer is that Kangogo must surrender the weapons she is said to be in possession of to the police or to any of Khaminwa’s law firm offices in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Malindi.

Khaminwa said the anticipatory bond he is seeking will allow Kangogo to tell her side of the story and have a fair hearing.

“She should not be arrested under any circumstances. If it becomes necessary for the police to interrogate her, they will do so without arresting her and if the police intend to take any further action against her in court of law they are at liberty to do so,” the lawyer told the press at the Milimani Law Courts.

“It may very well be that she is not responsible. She has not shot anybody at all. We haven’t heard her side of the story

“It may very well be that she is sick and she needs medication. That’s quite possible,” the lawyer reasoned.

John Khaminwa wants Caroline Kangongo to surrender to avert any danger she may be facing.