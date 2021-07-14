The Labour Ministry says a record 93 Kenyans have died in Gulf countries since 2019.

The 93 are part of 87,784 employment placements the ministry has facilitated in the Gulf region, with a majority being in Saudi Arabia.

Labour PS Peter Tum appeared before the National Assembly’s Labour and Social Welfare Committee on Tuesday, where he said most of the deaths are attributed to cardiac arrest and Covid-19.

He said other causes included cancer, childbirth, respiratory complications, tuberculosis, meningitis, accidents and suicide.

“Since January 2019, the ministry has received reports of 93 deaths of migrant workers in the Gulf region,” Tum said.

But nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi disputed the figures saying the figures downplay the real problem facing Kenyans in the Gulf region.

Osotsi demanded that the ministry gives a comprehensive response detailing all cases of deaths of Kenyans in the region.

“The responses are misleading to the Committee, in one year alone, we have 20 cases from Vihiga County alone,” he said.

The MP also questioned the process of recruiting the agencies saying it contributes to the inhumane treatment Kenyans face in Gulf.