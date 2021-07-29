Comedian and radio personality Felix Odhiambo Odiwuor alias Jalang’o earned a cool Ksh2 million to emcee the launch of the Sauti Kuu Foundation that was presided by then-US President Barack Obama in 2018.

The Kiss 100 radio presenter made the revelation during a recent interview with Tanzanian content channel Ayo TV. Jalang’o said he was paid approximately 20,000 USD.

The multi-faceted showbiz player also revealed that he charges Ksh500,000 for a 2-hour performance.

In a past interview, Jalang’o recounted how he landed the Obama emceeing gig saying he had ‘manifested’ it.

“The news about Obama coming to town was all over; and I told Jeff, on the Jeff and Jalas show on Hot 96, that I would host the event, merely as a joke,” he said.

“Later on, the team from Gina Din Events watched the recorded show and I was called by Lorna Irungu Macharia, the group MD Gina Din Events. Lorna told me: ‘Do you know some dreams come true?’

“I asked her: ‘What dream are you talking about?’

“She went on to tell me that Gina Din Events was handling Obama’s PR in Kenya and I was the chosen emcee.

“Sometimes what you say is powerful because you never know who is watching or listening, the tongue is very powerful,” Jalang’o said.

