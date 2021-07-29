Investigations into the daring robbery at Equity Bank Matuu branch on Tuesday morning have led to the arrest of two suspects believed to have helped the gang of five that made away with an unknown amount of money.

Machakos County detectives arrested the two Boda Boda riders who police claim are part of the gang.

“We believe the two riders in custody are part of the gang. They were five of them and investigations are ongoing to nab the armed thieves,” Machakos County Police commander Issa Mohamud said.

The police commander added that they have crucial leads that could lead to the arrest of the gang that also robbed two officers of their AK47 rifles.

“We have some leads and we will not relent until we arrest all those involved. We will magnify those leads and ensure the culprits are brought to book,” Mohamud stated.

The Equity Bank Matuu robbers are also said to have robbed customers in the banking hall of their cell phones and money.

“They also emptied the tellers’ cash boxes unknown amount of money but the bank is yet to consolidate and tell us the total cash stolen,” he said.

The police boss also mentioned that the two officers who were injured during the heist are nursing their injuries at the Matuu Level 4 Hospital as further investigations continue.

He further urged members of the public who might have information that could help in investigations to report to police.

Meanwhile, the Equity Bank management has temporarily closed the Matuu branch to allow for investigations into the robbery.