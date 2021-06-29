The Nairobi Metropolitan Services(NMS) has been dealt a blow in its quest to replace the Lang’ata cemetery.

Since November last year, the NMS has been locked in negotiations with the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) with a view to partitioning part of the forest adjacent to Lang’ata cemetery to serve as a new burial ground.

However, Badi says that KFS is playing hardball as it does not want to decrease tree coverage and green spaces in Nairobi.

This has forced the Major General Mohamed Badi-led administration to look at another option that would see Nairobians travel outside the city to bury their loved ones.

“If KFS doesn’t come on board, we have land available which is under our control. We have a standby area towards Kangundo Road which is over 10 acres. So, if we decided to utilise the land, people will be forced to travel 15 kilometres outside Nairobi,” said Badi.

The NMS boss said they are still trying to convince KFS by pledging to plant trees to compensate for the land being sought from the forests agency.