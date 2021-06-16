A 27-year-old man surrendered himself to authorities after he reportedly killed his wife in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Solomon Kiplimo allegedly killed his 23-year-old partner in the wee hours of Monday, June 14 after he caught her in bed with another man.

According to the Standard, Kiplimo, who works in Nairobi, traveled to Iten, 350 kilometers away, on Sunday, June 13 to confront his wife after being informed that she was cheating on him.

Following his arrival, Kiplimo asked his neighbours where his wife’s alleged lover, identified as Dan Mwangi, lived.

Confirming the incident, Keiyo North Sub-County Police Commander Tom Makori said Kiplimo then proceeded to Mwangi’s house and found his wife in bed with her lover.

“In the wee hours of Monday morning, he(Kiplimo) stormed Mwangi’s house in Kapsho Estate and found his wife in bed with the man.

“He, immediately, began assaulting the two. Mwangi, however, escaped. The suspect, thereafter, whipped out a kitchen knife and stabbed his wife multiple times in the stomach and chest,” said the police boss.

He added: “Neighbours allegedly told him that while he was away, his wife was living with her suspected lover in his house. That’s was why he traveled from Nairobi to Iten; to confirm or dismiss his neighbours’ allegations.”

Makori said Kiplimo turned himself in at the Iten Police Station at 9:30 am Tuesday and confessed to killing his wife.

Police are looking for Mwangi to record a statement that would shed more light on the circumstances leading to the woman’s death.

“We can’t say he (Mwangi) is a suspect in the woman’s death. He and the woman were of age, and whatever they were doing is not an offence in law,” said Makori.

The body of thedeceased was moved to Iten County Referral Hospital morgue pending a postmortem.