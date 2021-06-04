Members of a men’s self-help group in Embu are crying for help citing mistreatment by their wives.

The InuaWazee Self Help Group in Kiriari, Embu North, claims its members are subjected to physical abuse by both their wives and children.

They also claimed they have been denied conjugal rights on flimsy grounds, the Star reports.

The married men attribute the mistreatment and assault to rampant drugs and substance abuse.

According to InuaWazee, whenever the men report the abuse by their spouses to the police, they are ridiculed and dismissed as cowards.

“Men have been sidelined and we are not important anymore. Women have taken over as we have no power. We cannot report mistreatment to the police and whenever you try fighting back, the police act very harshly,” InuaWazee patron Joseph Wega said.

According to Wega, the situation has contributed to depression among men, resulting in a number of suicide cases.

“We are facing difficult moments in our families; we cannot enjoy marriage. We urge the government to empower men and consider balanced treatment of both men and women in the county,” InuaWazee chairman Samuel Muturi added.

The men formed the self-help group to unite and have a voice in cases where one of them faces challenges in the family.

“I encourage men all over the county to consider forming such groups to have power and for their voices to be heard. This will allow men to have their rights considered,” David Murage said.