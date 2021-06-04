A 15-year-old boy was Wednesday arraigned in court for robbing a policeman at gunpoint.

Yunus Noor Saad is alleged to have committed the offence with four other teenagers namely Derrick Simani, Peter Makokha, Mohammed Kipchirchir and Derick Muema (all aged 17 years old). They have already been charged before the court.

A Milimani court heard that on May 14, 2021, at Makina area in Kibera, Kilimani sub-county, Yunus Noor, jointly with others before court robbed Pius Ekai an officer attached at Kiambaa Police station.

The teenage gangsters were allegedly armed with a pistol and knives. They robbed the officer of a mobile phone – Tecno Spark 5 – valued at Sh 17,000 and immediately used threats to the said officer.

The accused are all facing three counts of robbery with violence, handling stolen goods, and possessing suspected stolen property.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi, Yunus pleaded not guilty. In his defence, the teenager told the court he is under 18 years and is supposed to be in school.

Magistrate Andayi directed a probation officer to get in touch with the suspect’s mother to provide a birth certificate to ascertain his exact age.

The court also ordered his detention until June 14 when the probation report will be produced in court.