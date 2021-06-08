TikTok sensation turned radio presenter Azziad Nasenya narrated her meteoric rise to stardom saying she always wanted to be on TV.

Speaking on ‘The Journey Series with Churchill’, the 20-year-old dancer said it has taken passion, hard work and God’s timing to reach her current status.

“I have always been bubbly since I was a kid. I have always entertained my family members and I always liked dancing.

“When I was a kid I always wanted to be on TV. You confess you possess. So maybe God aliona haka kadem kame try sana akaona ani bless,” the actress said.

Azziad shot to instant fame after participating in the ‘Utawezana’ dance challenge in 2020. She said she was not expecting her video to go viral.

“I never wanted to go viral. In fact, I was verified on Tik Tok even before I did that video. It was all God’s timing,” she said.

Azziad, an alumnus of St Cecilia Girls High School in Misikhu, Bungoma County, mentioned that her teachers motivated her to pursue her passion in the arts.

“I was an active member of music club in high school. As much as I knew I was talented, it was my teachers who pushed me on. Kulikuwa na wale walimu walisema msiende drama, mtaanguka. It was good to have teachers who would inspire and encourage,” Azziad said.