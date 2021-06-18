Francis Atwoli now says he did not ask for a road to be named after him as he continues to rebuke those opposed to the renaming of Dik-Dik road in Kileleshwa.

Speaking during a press address on Thursday in Nakuru, the Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General said Nairobi county renamed the road after him due to his contributions to the city.

He insisted that he did not lobby for the Francis Atwoli road, saying if it were up to him he would have chosen a more prominent road.

Atwoli said the unknown people who have been taking down the Francis Atwoli roadsign are just envious and making a big deal out of nothing.

“I did not lobby…I don’t need to lobby for such a road, the people are making a big deal, they’re just envious,” he said, adding that the vandals will forever be haunted by their actions.

Atwoli’s Street Sign Burned and Vandalized on Monday Night

“It doesn’t hurt me, it will haunt them. I would choose a prominent road to be named after me, a bigger road.”

At the same time, the outspoken trade unionist delved into politics declaring that the country will not hold General elections in 2022 before we hold a referendum on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

“If something happens and we don’t get it, we will move to the Supreme Court. If we can’t get it, then we will have to start it afresh and we will appeal our parliamentarians to extend the election by an year,” he stated.

