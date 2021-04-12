There was drama at a dowry ceremony in Garsen, Tana River county after the mother of the bride took off with her daughter’s bride price.

The woman identified as Anne Maweni reportedly feared her kinsmen would short-change her and left the ceremony with the dowry amounting to Sh170,000.

“During the ceremony, she is the one who served the guests and elders food but did not join them on the table. Nobody knew what time she left,” said Maweni’s sister Veronica Meilu.

Efforts to reach her on phone were futile as she had switched it off.

Maweni later texted her sister with another number asking her to oversee the remainder of the ceremony.

It was then that the elders and in-laws who had gathered for the ceremony realised that something was amiss.

“I was not aware of my sister’s plans, but here I was being put to task, to explain how we stole the dowry and where my sister was,” said Meilu.

As the leaders were contemplating reporting the “heist” to the police, Maweni called to explain why she took off.

“She asked me to put the phone on loudspeaker before revealing that the dowry ‘theft’ was a plan she had hatched with the son-in-law before the ceremony,” Ms Meilu said.

Maweni said that they switched the bag containing money with one that had wrappers.