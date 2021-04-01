The Energy & Petroleum Regulatory Body (EPRA) has released a list of petrol stations that were found selling adulterated fuel.

In a public notice on Tuesday, March 30, the authority said it found 12 stations across the county that were either selling diluted fuel or fuel bound for export.

“During the period January – March 2021, a total of 5,536 tests were conducted at 1,182 petroleum sites. From the tests, 98.99% of the sites were found to be compliant. However, tests from Twelve (12) sites turned out to be non-compliant,” EPRA said.

The stations were identified through continuous monitoring of the quality of petroleum motor fuels on sale, transport, and storage throughout the country.

EPRA said the petrol stations found to be non-compliant were situated in Embu, Busia, Nakuru, Kisii, Meru, Trans Nzoia, Busia Murang’a Wajir, Nyamira, and Mandera counties.

Most of the filling stations were found to be offering Diesel or Petrol containing high sulphur content.

The regulator closed the pumps and fined some petrol stations up to Sh560,000 in taxes and penalties to have the pumps reopened.

EPRA further requested members of the public to report suspected cases of petroleum fuel adulteration or export dumping through the hotline number (0708444000) as well as through the Authority’s USSD Code (*363#) and SMS service code (40850).

Here is the list of the petrol stations caught selling diluted fuel:

1. Rani Filling Station – Embu

2. Lexo Energy Busia Service Station – Busia

3. Half Moon Filling Station – Nakuru

4. Nyatieko Filling Station – Kisii

5. BM Kanyakine Filling Station – Meru

6. Jire’s Filling Station – Trans Nzoia

7. Eagle Filling Station – Busia

8. Kuwait Filling Station – Murang’a

9. Northstar Energy Service Station – Wajir

10. Zams Filling Station – Nyamir

11. Quality Energy Service Station – Mandera

12. Mohamed Kosman Service Station – Mander