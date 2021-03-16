Wanuri Kahiu, the Kenyan film director behind ‘Rafiki‘, has signed up for a new feature film project with Netflix.

Wanuri will direct the time-bending drama titled ‘Plus/Minus’ that will star ‘Riverdale’ star Lili Reinhart.

Reinhart will star as Natalie, whose life, on the eve of her college graduation, diverges into two parallel realities.

In one, she becomes pregnant and must navigate motherhood as a young adult, while in another reality, she moves to L.A. to pursue her career. In both realities throughout her 20s, Natalie experiences life-changing love, devastating heartbreak, and rediscovers herself.

Reinhart will also serve as an executive producer, with Wanuri Kahiu taking to Twitter to express her excitement over teaming up with the ‘Riverdale’ sensation.

“Very excited to be joining @lilireinhart on this epic journey of celebrating womanhood in all its mess, laughter, love, heartbreak, and joy! Yay @netflix!” she tweeted Sunday.

A release date for ‘Plus/Minus’ is yet to be announced.