A police officer tasked with escorting KCPE exam papers to a school in Embu County refused to board a bus causing a delay of up to 40 minutes.

Police Constable John Murithi had been assigned to provide security for the Science KCPE exam to Kandomba Primary School in Mbeere Sub-County on Tuesday, March 23.

Police said the officer refused to board the bus ferrying the tests “for no apparent reason”.

“This resulted in the exam being taken to the neighbouring exam centre, Mukororia Primary School, where they were stored until the arrival of Murithi’s replacement,” read a police report.

After a replacement was found, the exam which was scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m kicked off at 9:30 a.m.

Curiously, constable Murithi “resurfaced at the school when the tests were almost starting”.

“Disciplinary action will be taken against the said police officer,” the report said.