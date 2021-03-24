President Uhuru Kenyatta mourned ruling Jubilee Party Executive Director James Waweru, saying his death is a big blow to the country which he served with distinction for many years as an administrator.

Mr Waweru, a former Nairobi Provincial Commissioner and Sports Permanent Secretary, died Tuesday morning at Karen hospital.

In his message of comfort to Jubilee Party supporters, family, relatives and friends of Mr Waweru, President Kenyatta described the late Waweru as a seasoned public servant who left a mark of excellence wherever he served.

“It is unfortunate that we have lost one of Kenya’s most seasoned administrators. Mr Waweru’s commitment, personal discipline and loyalty to the country saw him rise through the ranks to be become a top public administrator.

“As the ruling Jubilee Party, we’ve lost a trusted, loyal and efficient leader whose contribution, as the most senior executive, has ensured our stability and progress,” the President, who is also the Jubilee Party Leader, eulogised.

President Kenyatta prayed to God to grant Jubilee Party supporters, the family of Mr Waweru and all Kenyans fortitude and strength at this difficult time of mourning.

DP William Ruto also eulogised James Waweru as a dedicated member and champion of the Jubilee Party.

“We have lost a champion of Jubilee Party and its development blueprint. James Waweru was an illustrious leader who served the party as its Executive Director with distinction,” he said.

DP Ruto said Waweru was an outstanding administrator having worked as a Provincial Commissioner and a Permanent Secretary.

“He was a firm, dependable, and an insightful figure whose exceptional servant leadership will be missed,” he said.

“We pray that God grants the family, their loved ones and Jubilee Party fraternity strength and courage to bear the loss. Rest In Peace.”