Police in Marsabit have recovered 700 kilograms of marijuana that was being ferried in a water bowser on Arapal-Olturot road.

Acting on a tip-off from Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) Inspector of Police Godfrey Gachoya, ten police officers seized the tanker in Loiyangalani on Wednesday, March 17 at around 1:15 am.

Police said the driver of the tanker, registration plate KCC 593H, had abandoned it 10 kilometres from the Marsabit Police Station after sensing he was being trailed.

The driver is said to have escaped into a nearby bush.

“On thorough search, it was established that the lorry was ferrying bhang weighing 700Kgs to an unknown destination,” said a police report.

“We have tasked local administrators to help trace the driver,” police added.

Marsabit police handed over the truck to the DCI Headquarters in Nairobi where thorough investigations will be conducted.