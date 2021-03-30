A German national living in Kenya is counting losses and living in fear after his Kenyan fiancée allegedly stole Sh5.4 million from his villa at Harbour Key cottages in Malindi.

66-year-old Reiner Hans Hermann Kreplin claims he has been receiving threatening messages from anonymous people since his 24-year-old girlfriend Mercy Adhiambo Achieng’ vanished with the money.

Kreplin had initially filed a missing person report after Ms Adhiambo disappeared from their shared villa. In the lead up to her disappearance, the lovebirds had celebrated Adhiambo’s birthday in Zanzibar in September 2020.

After they returned to Malindi, Kreplin said he went out for a morning coffee at Osteria restaurant and when he came back to their house Adhiambo was gone.

“After 1 pm, I got suspicious. I waited for two days to lapse to report her missing,’’ he said.

“I reported the matter to Malindi police station after she went missing. I went with the police to my cottage only to find the suitcase broken and Sh5.4 million in foreign currency missing,’’ he said, adding: “So, I had to say oops that’s a different case now. That must be a criminal case.”

The businessman said he had just returned to Kenya with a huge amount of money to buy a second villa at Harbour Key cottages.

He also had plans to initiate a multi-million irrigation project in the drought-stricken Ganze constituency, Kilifi county, and a recycling plant.

Kreplin, who is depressed, said police promised to follow up on the matter and arrest Ms Adhiambo but have not succeeded to date.

He has also been forced to abandon his house as a result of the threatening messages from people he fears could be tracking his movements.

Malindi police confirmed Kreplin’s complaint, with Malindi deputy subcounty commander Simon Muli saying he would follow it up.

Reiner Hans Hermann Kreplin said he first came to Kenya in January 2019 as a tourist from Ethiopia where he initially wanted to invest.

He said he met Adhiambo at Amada Resort, where she was a waitress, and they immediately fell in love.

They moved in together on October 29, 2019. Kreplin had also visited her family in Siaya and he supported them financially.