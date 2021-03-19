After two postponements, a postmortem exercise on the body of Jennifer Wambua was finally conducted on Thursday.

The family of the slain National Lands Commission (NLC) deputy director had requested for the autopsy to be pushed to yesterday at the Montezuma Monalisa funeral home on Mbagathi Way.

Government pathologist Johanssen Oduor conducted the portmortem, with lawyer Daniel Maanzo (MP Makueni) releasing th results to the media.

The lawmaker said Jennifer Wambua was strangled to death using bare hands.

“The oesophagus had collapsed showing she was strangled by use of hands,” he said.

The body also had other bruises in the face and legs. The pathologist said further tests will be done to establish if she was sexually assaulted.

Meanwhile, the Director of Public Prosecutions has piled the pressure on the Inspector General of Police to conduct speedy investigations into the murder.

Homicide detectives have since established that Jennifer Wambua received dozens of strange calls in the five days leading to her murder.

Police are looking into the possibility that she was either being trailed or some people were demanding some things from her since most of the calls were from unknown people.

Sources close to the investigation revealed that some of the callers were hanging up even before Wambua could respond.

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti refused to comment on the status of the investigation but promised to release preliminary findings as soon as they have everything in place