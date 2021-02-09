Deputy President William Ruto has admitted that the Jubilee administration has failed in its second term.

Speaking during his tour of the Coastal region over the weekend, DP Ruto said the planned economic expansion after the implementation of infrastructure projects in the first term has not been achieved. He attributed the failure to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

“We must also say the truth. Our plan to create millions of jobs in the second term after laying the ground in the first term was put aside and the priority became the BBI,” he said.

According to Ruto, the SGR mega project has since been taken over by cartels.

“SGR and the Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zone (SEZ) projects were to be implemented simultaneously to cushion the Coast against adverse economic effects of the new railway system. Those who were to lose jobs because of the implementation of the SGR were supposed to get new ones at the SEZ. Even the SGR project has been hijacked by cartels,” he said.

“In the second term, our plan was economic expansion across the country through the Big Four Agenda but it was unfortunately substituted with the BBI,” added Ruto.

The DP, who toured several projects in Mombasa and Kwale, added that the Coast region was worst hit by Jubilee’s failure.

He said if he becomes president, his priority will be to implement the Big Four Agenda.