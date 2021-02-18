Construction of the Northern Water Collector Tunnel is 91 percent complete, Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohammed has said.

Four Cabinet Secretaries led by Amina visited the multi-billion World Bank-funded project at Makomboki in Muranga County on Tuesday and ascertained that the tunnel will be launched before June of this year.

The CS said phase one of the project will be complete by 30th April of this year as piping is ongoing from the Kirogo water treatment to the Gigiri area in Nairobi where the main tank is constructed.

The National Development Implementation Communication Cabinet Committee led by Amina lauded the efforts put in to ensure the project is complete in due course.

Once complete, the Nairobi Northern Collector Tunnel is expected to supply 140 million litres per day to 1.2 million residents of Nairobi and its environs. Nairobi’s water demand is 810 million litres per day against a supply of 550 million litres per day.

CS Amina said the Sh20 billion project will also benefit local communities.

The Cabinet Committee comprising of Amina, ICT CS Joe Mucheru, Labour CS Simon Chelugui, and Water CS Sicily Kariuki also toured Kigoro Water Treatment Plant (KTWP) and Raw and Treated Water Transmission Pipelines in Muranga County.

The Kigoro Water Treatment Plant is already complete and awaiting commissioning.

The project involves construction of a high-level ultra-modern water treatment plant to treat 140 million litres of water per day from Thika Dam through the NCT1 Tunnel, for delivery to Nairobi.