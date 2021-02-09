Police in Nyandarua have opened investigations into the death of a man who died while receiving treatment at JM Kariuki Memorial hospital in Ol’Kalou.

Stephen Githaka Muriithi, 58, was found breathing heavily at Heshima Lodge in Olkalou on Sunday.

The deceased, who worked at the lodge as a watchman, is said to have had a condom on when he was found by a colleague.

According to a police report, an employee of the lodging identified as Edith Wairimu reported the incident to Olkalou police station. She told police that Mr Githaka was in room number 24 which was unlocked.

“She immediately reported to Ol Kalou police station and officers rushed to the scene together with DCI nyandarua central officers.

“Arrangements were made to take him to hospital and ambulance was called, and he was rushed to JM Kariuki hospital where he was later pronounced dead,” the police report reads.

The body was moved to the morgue awaiting autopsy to establish the cause of death.