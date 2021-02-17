The Ministry of Education has announced new rules for Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) candidates to follow during the selection process of secondary schools.

In a circular dated February 11, Education PS Belio Kipsang directed all primary school headteachers to ensure that candidates who sit for the national exam in March 2021 only chose secondary day institutions near their homes.

“Kindly advise all schools presenting candidates for KCPE that the choice of the day schools will be based on the parents/guardians area of residence.

“In order to enable the ministry to place all learners to secondary schools centrally, candidates must revise their sub-county (day school) school choices,” the PS directed.

This means candidates who had selected day schools located far from their homes will have to revise their choices.

In line with the directive, the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) gave a two-week period(from February 15 to February 26) to facilitate the changes before the exam.

PS Kipsang also directed that the day schools must be within commutable distance from the residence of candidates.

The directive signals the start of adopting day schooling for secondary schools in line with the proposals under the new 2-6-3-3-3- education system.