A 20-year-old student has been charged with issuing death threats for allegedly threatening to kill his stepfather.

Josiah Ndung’u Wambugu, a student at Kabete Polytechnic, is said to have threatened to kill Elias Muchuku and eat his raw heart after he refused to give him Sh10,000 to look for his biological father. He allegedly committed the offence at the complainant’s home on October 31, 2020, in Silanga area of Kibra.

The student is said to have threatened Muchuku that: “Nitakufinyia risasi, nikukate na kisu, nikule roho yako ikiwa mbichi ingali moto, sijali hata kama nitafungwa maisha.”

Wambugu reportedly made the utterances two days after he had caused a scene at his parents’ home. He allegedly warned them that they will never find peace until they gave him the money to find his father.

In another incident, the accused is said to have demanded to know his father and tried to stab his step-father with a kitchen knife before his mother and siblings restrained him.

During the incident, Muchuku escaped and reported him to the police.

Wambugu is also said to have hurled unprintable insults at his mother for failing to show him his father.

He appeared before senior principal magistrate Esther Bhoke at Kibera law courts where he denied the charges. He was released on a Sh500,000 bond and an alternative cash bail of Sh300,000.

The case will be mentioned on February 8.