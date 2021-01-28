Mike Sonko has said he will honour the summons by the DCI as he is ready to tell the world the truth about his earlier remarks on poll violence.

The former Nairobi governor said he finds it absurd that police consider his remarks against Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho an offence of undermining the authority of a public officer.

“How ridiculous! It is also absurd that they consider what I said as amounting to incitement to violence,” he said on Wednesday.

“When did speaking the truth become an offence? And when did public officers become immune to accountability to the people? Kenya is not a police state as we live in a democratic country, and nobody in Kenya is above the law, regardless of the office they hold,” he stated.

Sonko is set to appear at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters next week Monday. This after Kibicho recorded his statement this week, accusing Sonko of character assassination.

Kibicho told the DCI that Sonko’s remarks amounted to an admission of his involvement in a serious crime.

“As anticipated, yesterday I received summons to appear before the DCI over the facts I hold against Interior PS Karanja Kibicho and the role he played in financing violence and disorder before, during and after the 2017 general elections,” Sonko said.

“Enzi za kutishatisha watu zilipita kitambo, na kila mfanyi kazi wa Serikali ana jukumu la kuwajibika. Tukutane mahakamani! Wapi wale ma bloggers wa OP wenye fake pseudo FB accounts wakupiga kelele ya chura,” he added.