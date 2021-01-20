Dorcas Mwende Wambua, the girl who made national headlines for framing her father Julius Wambua for alleged rape, is calling on wellwishers to help her continue with her education.

Speaking to Kenyans.co.ke, the 24-year-old mother of one said she stopped going to school after her father was sentenced to life in prison in 2010.

“I registered for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) this year (2021) and I am not prepared at all. I have gone through a lot since this whole saga began. My education was halted after my father was sent to prison.

“I am kindly requesting well-wishers to help me raise school fees and other necessities so that I sit the exams. I believe that God will enable me to join a university,” Dorcas told the online news site.

She mentioned that her dad, whose conviction has since been quashed after Dorcas recanted her statement, was also struggling to make ends meet.

Dorcas said she loved both her parents and her mother’s decision to reject the father’s forgiveness was not her burden to carry.

“She is my mum and I appreciate her. However, the guilt of my heart made me speak the truth. I believe in God and I would be disobeying him by hiding the truth. I had a tough life. Everywhere I went people rejected me. I had a feeling that people knew I had made a mistake. I was alone and used to cry a lot.

“Our life was better when we were still a family. I asked for forgiveness for what I had done, and I am happy that I am Wambua’s daughter and he is my father. I don’t know how the other siblings perceived the matter but I thank God for taking away the pain I had. He makes a way where there is no way. He gave me peace,” she said.