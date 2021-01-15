Former Mandera Central MP Abdikadir Hussein Mohamed has hinted at a possible run for governor of Nairobi.

The former chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Constitution (PSC) believes he is qualified to lead the capital city and bring change for Nairobi residents.

“It is true I am under enormous pressure, and I am giving it serious consideration. You and I no doubt agree that Nairobi deserves better than what we have, and what we have had. We will spend 80 percent of our lives here and will most likely die here, so why not,” Mohamed said.

The senior counsel and former constitutional and legal affairs adviser in the Office of the President said Nairobi is too important to be left to ‘thuggish’ elements.

“All in all, the city residents, rich or poor, are paying the price for failing to get it right in leadership. When it’s well settled, and I am in the race, I will speak to Nairobians and I am sure they will listen,” he said.

“This is not about me… it’s about you and all of us. I believe I am qualified, and I would like all other qualified city residents to express interest. Nairobi will not be transformed by angels from the skies. It’s us. I really hope that I do not have to run,” he added.

Mohamed, 50, joins a growing list of Nairobi governor hopefuls who include Bishop Margaret Wanjiru of United Democratic Alliance (UDA), Building Bridges Initiative co-chair Dennis Waweru, businesswoman Agnes Kagure, political commentator Eric Mokua, Kanu’s Betty Adera, and lawyer Miguna Miguna.