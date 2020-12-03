Motorsport fans in Nairobi are set to experience the thrill of racing at Village Market’s newest recreation facility, REV, a virtual racing experience.

The shopping, recreation, and entertainment complex has officially opened a first of its kind, state of the art racing simulator facility.

The simulators are imported from Italy and are a first for Kenya and the East Africa region. Interestingly, the Italian company that built the simulators trains Formula 2 and Formula 3 drivers in Italy.

The facility offers an immersive, authentic, driving experience on any Formula 1 circuit around the world.

The launch of REV was graced by Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Heritage and Culture Dr (Amb) Amina Mohamed and FIA President Dr Jean Todt.

Mr. Hamed Ehsani, the Managing Director at Village Market said, “REV’s simulators combine the luxurious excellence of sports cars with the flexibility of the digital world, guaranteeing a thrilling and realistic virtual racing experience.”

REV is on the 2nd floor of Village Market’s new wing and is open daily from 11.00 am to 8.00 pm.