A junior police officer from Tigania East in Meru County on Tuesday, December 1 attacked his senior after being confronted for reporting to duty while drunk.

Stephen Lenairoshi of Service Number 226670 descended on Mikinduri Police Station OCS Patrick Wambugu with kicks and blows after the station commander had summoned the junior cop to his office.

OCS Wambugu had called Lenairoshi to brief him about a Covid-19 sensitisation exercise in which he(Lenairoshi) was supposed to escort Meru Deputy County Commissioner Stephen Ogolla.

According to a police report filed at the station under the OB Number 24/01/12/2020, Lenairoshi appeared intoxicated, prompting the OCS to question the officer.

It is then that the junior cop punched his boss in the face and kicked him before other officers came to his rescue.

Lenairoshi was, thereafter, detained in the cells awaiting disciplinary action.