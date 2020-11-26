Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has called on Kenyans to exercise patience as the government prepares to rollout Huduma Namba cards.

The CS reiterated that those who registered for the Huduma Namba and provided their phone numbers will receive an SMS notifying them to go collect their cards.

“We will send text messages…due to Covid-19 we want to avoid a stampede. We cannot say all the 37 million cards are available at once. We will have a stampede and Huduma will become a super spreader of Covid-19,” Matiang’i said.

The CS mentioned that the cards are yet to arrive at the 47 county headquarters.

He said the ministry will in the next three weeks disburse Huduma cards to county headquarters and from there, Kenyans will start receiving the SMS notifications.

“We needed around two to three weeks to arrange the cards and move them to county headquarters so that when we send text messages calling people to collect them, they will be ready.

Matiang’i pointed out that by Jamhuri Day 2021, it will be mandatory for a Kenyan citizen to have the Huduma Namba.

“We are going to be methodical in how we issue the Huduma cards because of maintaining social distance…By Jamhuri Day 2021, it will be mandatory, from a point of view of convenience, to have a Huduma card to access govt service,” the tough-talking CS said.