Police in Homa Bay County on Monday arrested two boda boda riders for allegedly defiling two primary school girls at their rental house in Simenya area.

Evans Ouma, 19, and John Otieno Onyango, 20, reportedly hid the Class Seven and Eight pupils inside their single-roomed rental house where they have been sexually abusing them.

Asego sub-location Assistant Chief Tom Ondiek said he received a tip-off from members of the public that the suspects have been hiding the girls since Friday last week.

The administrator said they stormed the house at 4 am Monday and caught the suspects sexually abusing the minors.

The two were detained at Homa Bay Police station awaiting to be arraigned in court while the girls were taken for medical examination.