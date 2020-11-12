Statistics from Kenya’s roads and transport authority(NTSA) show that 3,114 people died in road accidents from January to October 31.

This represents a 5.8 percent increase in road carnage from last year when 2,942 people perished on Kenyan roads.

In this year’s statistics, a majority of the road accident fatalities are pedestrians at 1,108 deaths. They are followed by motorcyclists at 884 deaths and passengers with 424 fatalities.

275 drivers and 73 pedal cyclists have also died this year.

The number of motorcyclists fatalities recorded the highest increase from last year at 48 percent, according to the data released on Wednesday.

National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) noted that speeding, reckless driving, and drunk driving remain the most common causes of fatal accidents.

To address concerns relating to road safety, NTSA has announced a raft of measures to be undertaken during the 2020/2021 financial year.

The authority said the process of mainstreaming road safety measures has been implemented with at least 429 government agencies having put in place road policy guidelines as part of their day to day operations.

“The authority during the FY 2020/2021 has strengthened collaboration with law enforcers for harmonious execution of its mandate while at the same time provided access to vehicle records and licensing data to support agencies,” NTSA said.