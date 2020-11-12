Deputy President William Ruto has opened the door for suitors to make an honest woman out of his daughter, June Ruto.

The DP also challenged former blogger Dennis Itumbi to find a partner and settle down.

Ruto spoke was speaking during a traditional marriage ceremony of Senator Susan Kihika and her fiance Sam Mburu in Laikipia county over the weekend.

“Now that we have finished with our friends Sam and Susan, there is this boy called Dennis… (Itumbi who was in attendance stands up). There is another one known as Nzioka.

“We also have June (she also stands up). They are our next candidates (for marriage) and they are good people. So we are ready to come back for more suitors here in Laikipia in the future,” the DP said jokingly.

June currently works at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as the Charge D’Affaires in Warsaw, Poland.

Ruto also advised Mburu to take good care of Senator Kihika, who is eyeing the Nakuru governor seat in the 2022 poll. He reminded them that the Jubilee government is providing free maternal healthcare.